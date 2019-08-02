Wrap of Ghanaian players in Europa League- Kwame Kizito lasts entire duration; Boadu scores

As many as eight Ghanaian players featured for European clubs in the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round second leg tie.

There were mixed results through out and GHANASoccernet.com has the lowdown.

Striker Kwame Kizito lasted the entire duration for BK Hacken in their 3-0 defeat to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

On target for the visitors was Dutch-born Ghanaian teenager Myron Boadu who scored a delicious goal and provided an assist.

Trio Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, Nana Kwesi Asare and Elisha Owusu lasted the entire duration for Belgian side KAA Gent in the 2-1 defeat at FC Viitorul Constanta

But the Belgian side advanced to the third qualifying round.

Striker Nasiru Mohammed was an unused substitute for Levski Sofia in the 4-0 home defeat to AEK Larnaca.

Reuben Ayarna was a full-timer for Finnish side KUPS in their 0-0 home draw with Polish side Legia Warsaw to exit the competition.

Joseph Amoah was on the winning side as he lasted the entire duration in Vitoria Guimaraes' 4-0 win over Jeunesse D'esch as the Portuguese side advanced 5-0.