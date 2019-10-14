WRFA Elections: JAMKAY receives massive endorsement from corporate world

The prospects of Western Region Football look very bright should James Asiedu Kainyiah get elected as the Regional Football Association Chairman.

The above has been informed by the massive endorsement and assurances JamKay - as he is popularly known within the football fraternity - received from the corporate world during the launch of his policy document.

The campaign team of Mr. James Asiedu Kainyiah put together an unprecendented event to launch his policy document.

The event attracted audience from the various stakeholders involved in the game of football and offered an opportunity for some of them to share their past encounters and impression of the candidate.

Amongst the many people who trooped to the Teachers Resource Center, Sekondi to support and endorse his bid to be elected WRFA chairman, there was an overwhelming presence from the corporate world for candidate JamKay.

The Western Regional Head of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Stephen Miezan popularly known in the business circles as 'Abass' pledged his outfit's unflinching support for JamKay and assured that the GNCCI will team up with him to get the corporate world actively involved in the relentless attempts to revive football in the region.

This according to Chairman Abass will come in sponsorships and other forms of support which will eventually ease the financial burden placed on the RFA and the clubs.

His justifiable endorsement of JamKay received the backing of Mr Joshua Dadzie, the Corporate Manager of Ghana Commercial Bank.

Mr Dadzie took time to vouch JamKay's credibility, integrity and competence as intact and described him as the BEST leader Western Region football needs NOW.

He entreated delegates to vote massively to elect JamKay as their leader and they will never regret selecting such an option.

The WRFA Chairmanship elections is slated for October 18, 2019.

TEAM JAMKAY One for All, All for One