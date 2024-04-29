CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC coach dismisses stage fright claims after Zamalek defeat

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has firmly rejected suggestions that his players succumbed to stage fright during their recent loss against Zamalek SC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite their efforts, the Ghana FA Cup champions were eliminated from the competition after suffering a 0-3 defeat in Kumasi on Sunday, April 28.

Before the match, Dreams had announced free entry to the stadium in hopes of boosting morale following their goalless draw in the first leg against the Egyptian side in Cairo.

However, Zamalek emerged victorious, dashing the hopes of Dreams FC who aimed to reach the final in their debut appearance in the competition.

Addressing the media after the game, Coach Zito refuted claims that his players were overwhelmed by pressure to perform in front of the fans.

"It’s not stage fright; if that was the case, it would have affected us in Cairo," stated Zito, emphasising that the atmosphere in Cairo was more intense than in Kumasi.

He further added, "My boys never thought we could get into this situation. In Cairo, the atmosphere was bigger than today."

With their Confederation Cup journey concluded, Dreams FC now shift their focus to finishing the Ghana Premier League season strongly and reclaiming the FA Cup title. They are set to face Soccer Intellectuals in the quarterfinals of the competition.