Wydad AC face early FIFA Club World Cup exit after heavy defeat to Juventus

Wydad AC’s hopes of progressing in the FIFA Club World Cup suffered a major blow after a 4-1 defeat to Juventus at Lincoln Financial Field, leaving them on the verge of an early exit from the tournament.

After falling 2-0 to Manchester City in their opening game, the Moroccan giants were desperate for a response, but it was Juventus who dominated early on.

Kenan YÄ±ldÄ±z stunned Wydad with two early goals, first squeezing in a deflected shot after combining with KhÃ©phren Thuram, then firing a superb strike into the top corner to make it 2-0. Wydad responded through Thembinkosi Lorch, who lifted the ball past Michele Di Gregorio following a fine assist from Nordin Amrabat.

Despite gaining some momentum before the break, Wydad couldn’t hold off the Italians in the second half. YÄ±ldÄ±z completed his brace with a composed finish after being played through by Randal Kolo Muani, and DuÅ¡an VlahoviÄ‡ sealed the win with a late penalty.

Now bottom of Group G with no points, Wydad need Al Ain to pull off a shock win over Manchester City to keep their slim knockout hopes alive. Otherwise, they’ll bow out at the group stage.