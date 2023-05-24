Wydad Athletic Club and Al Ahly to clash in CAF Champions League final

Defending champions Wydad Athletic Club and record winners Al Ahly are set to face off once again in the final of the CAF Champions League, as both teams aim to make history.

The highly anticipated first leg will take place on June 4, with Al Ahly hosting the match in Cairo. The return fixture is scheduled for June 11 in Casablanca, where Wydad suffered defeat in last year's single-leg final.

Wydad, seeking back-to-back victories and their fourth title overall, are determined to defend their crown. On the other hand, Al Ahly, the dominant force in African football, are vying for an unprecedented 11th continental title.

This will mark Wydad's fifth appearance in the final, having previously reached this stage in 2011 and 2018, but falling short on both occasions. Al Ahly, in contrast, have been a formidable presence in recent years, making it to the final for the sixth time in seven years.

In 2017, when Wydad won their last title before last year’s, the two sides met in the final, drawing 1-1 in Cairo and The Red Castle winning 1-0 in Casablanca.

Both teams have faced challenges on their road to the final. Al Ahly narrowly advanced from the group stages, securing their spot by the slimmest of margins. They secured a crucial 3-0 victory against Sudan's Al Hilal in their final group match, but the outcome was decided by Hilal's failure to convert a last-minute penalty in their previous match against Mamelodi Sundowns. With 10 points from six matches, Al Ahly progressed based on head-to-head results, having won three matches, drawn one, and lost two against Sundowns.

Since their close call in the group stages, Al Ahly have exhibited a transformed performance. They defeated Raja Club Athletic 2-0 in the quarter-finals, with a home win and a goalless draw in Casablanca. In the semi-finals, they demonstrated their dominance by defeating Esperance du Tunis 3-0 in Rades and 1-0 in Cairo, securing a convincing 4-0 aggregate victory. In the preliminary rounds, they showcased their strength by overwhelming Tunisia's US Monastir with a 4-0 aggregate scoreline, featuring a 3-0 triumph in Cairo.

Meanwhile, Wydad has enjoyed a convincing journey to the final. In the second preliminary round, they overpowered Nigeria's Rivers United with an impressive 7-2 aggregate victory, bouncing back from a 2-1 away defeat with a resounding 6-0 win at home. Topping Group A in the group stages with 13 points, Wydad secured four wins, a draw, and a lone loss to Algeria's JS Kabylie. They faced a tough challenge in the quarter-finals against Tanzanian giants Simba SC, prevailing through a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-0 defeat in the first leg and a 1-0 victory in the second leg.

In the semi-finals, Wydad advanced on the away goals rule, holding favourites Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw in Casablanca before playing out a 2-2 stalemate in Pretoria.

The upcoming final promises an exhilarating battle as Al Ahly aim to extend their record of African glory, while Wydad look to retain their title and solidify their status as a force to be reckoned with. Football enthusiasts around the continent eagerly await the showdown to witness which team will emerge