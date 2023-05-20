Wydad Casablanca beat Mamelodi Sundowns to CAF Champions League final

Wydad Casablanca secured their place in the final of the CAF Champions League by defeating Mamelodi Sundowns on the away goals rule.

The second-leg semifinal match, which took place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, ended in a 2-2 draw, but Wydad's away goals gave them the edge to progress to the final.

Mamelodi Sundowns started the match with a strong attacking presence, creating early opportunities. However, Wydad goalkeeper Youssef El Motie made a comfortable save to deny Teboho Mokoena's shot from a tight angle. Wydad looked dangerous on the counter-attack, with Mohammed Ounajem coming close to scoring but being denied by a last-ditch challenge.

As the first half progressed, Sundowns continued to press forward, with Peter Shalulile having a shot saved brilliantly by El Motie. Despite Sundowns' attacking pressure, the Moroccan side defended resolutely and managed to keep the score goalless at halftime.

Sundowns started the second half strongly and broke the deadlock in the 50th minute. Themba Zwane collected a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area and curled a shot past El Motie's outstretched hand to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. Sundowns came close to doubling their advantage through Shalulile, but the Wydad goalkeeper made another impressive save.

Wydad showcased their ability to score an away goal, with Bouly Sambou and Zouheri El Moutaraji posing threats in the attacking third. In the 72nd minute, Ayoub El Amloud equalized for Wydad, heading home a pinpoint diagonal pass from Yahya Jabrane.

Sundowns responded swiftly and regained the lead in the 79th minute. Shalulile swept home a low cross from Thapelo Morena, although the ball took a deflection on its way into the net. However, Wydad refused to surrender and equalized again in the 83rd minute. Mothobi Mvala inadvertently headed the ball into his own net from Yahia Attiyat Allah's in-swinging free kick.

Despite the late drama, the own goal proved to be the decisive moment of the tie. Wydad held on during the remaining minutes of the match, securing their spot in the final. They will face Al Ahly in the two-legged final, scheduled for June 4 and 11.