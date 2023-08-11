Yahaya Dawuni vows to donate first Kotoko salary to orphanage

New signing for Asante Kotoko Yahaya Dawuni has committed to giving the orphanage his first club salary.

This week, the resourceful defender completed a transfer from Division One team Susubiribi to the Porcupine Warriors. He signed a three-year contract, keeping him with the team through 2026.

The highly regarded defender revealed to the club's media that he will contribute his first salary at Kotoko to the orphanage in order to put smiles on their cheeks.

“What I would like to do with my first salary at Kotoko is to donate to the orphanage. I have always had that in mind, even when I hadn’t joined Kotoko I had in mind that for any team that I sign for, I will donate my first salary to an orphanage. My parents are still alive but I’m the type who likes to help, has a passion for people who lack” he said.

Dawuni has joined the team at Beposo for their pre-season training as they prepare for the season ahead.

The team is targeting a better performance compared to last season when they failed to defend the Ghana Premier League by finishing fourth on the league log.