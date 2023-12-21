Yahaya Mohammed advises Jonathan Sowah to curb indiscipline for success

Former Kotoko and Aduana FC forward Yahaya Mohammed has expressed his admiration for Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah in a recent interview.

Yahaya, recognising Sowah's potential, believes he can become a key player for the Black Stars in the future. However, he has candidly advised the Medeama forward to address his indiscipline and arrogance to fulfil his potential.

"We have to prepare him well because he can become one of the top strikers for the Black Stars and Ghana, but he should stop being arrogant and indisciplined. I'm just being honest with him because I like him," Yahaya Mohammed shared in an interview with Mothers FM.

Sowah has been included in the provisional squad of 55 players selected by Ghana coach Chris Hughton for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Yahaya Mohammed, anticipating Sowah's potential inclusion in the final squad, expressed, "I won't be surprised if he makes the final squad because he deserves it."

Sowah was sent off after missing a penalty in Medeama's 3-0 defeat against Yanga SC in the CAF Champions League on Wednesday.