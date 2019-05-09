Yakubu Mohammed pens two-year contract extension with Azam FC

Ghanaian defender Yakubu Mohammed has signed a new contract to continue playing for Azam FC in the Tanzanian Premier League.

The former Ghana U20 star penned two years extension on Thursday which will see him stay with the club until 2021.

Mohammed joined Azam FC in 2016 from Aduana Stars and has since been an integral and important member of the team.

His initial three years contract with the Dar es Salaam based side was due to end at the end of the season.

Azam FC lie third on the league table with 67 points from 34 games.

By Nuhu Adams