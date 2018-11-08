Yannick Gomis insists there is no competition at RC Lens with Grejohn Kyei

Senegalese forward Yannick Gomis is not worried who finishes as RC Lens' top hiyman in the ongoing French Ligue 2 campaign as long as the club achieve their target of winning promotion into the top flight division.

Gomis and fellow strikers Kyei and Thierry Ambrose have shared 12 goals in total so far this campaign, goals that have helped propel Philippe Montanier's team to 3rd on the league log.

"We just try to have fun every day and try to get to know each other better. We want to transmit our good atmosphere on the ground. This season, we hope to finish as high as possible in terms of goals. It would be the best."

Gomis has 7 goals while Ambrose and Kyei have 4 and 1 respectively.