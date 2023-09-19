Yaw Acheampong admits FC Samartex punished Aduana Stars for being wasteful

Head coach of Aduana Stars, Yaw Acheampong has disclosed that his side lost their game against FC Samartex due to their inability to convert the chances they created.

The Fire Boys were away to Samreboi for their 2023-24 premier league opener on Sunday but lost narrowly to Samartex in a pulsating game.

New signing, Michael Ephson’s 33rd minute strike was the difference to ensure the visitors tasted their first defeat of the season.

Aduana came into the second half as a much stronger side but failed to get the ball at the back of the net as they missed some glaring scoring opportunities.

Achampong believes the outcome of the match would have been different if they had been a bit more clinical in front of goal.

He said post-match: “You have to bury your chances because the chances we squandered in the first half is unbelievable. And our mistake made them hit us on the counter to score.

“We came in strongly in the second half. We had chances to score but missed them. Sometimes in football when you get chances and you can’t score, it switches to your opponents.

“…We have to take our chances next time.”

Aduana travel back to Dormaa to face champions Medeama in their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante