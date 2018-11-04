Yaw Ampofo Ankrah hits the airwaves with Sports World on YFM

Ace broadcaster Yaw Ampofo Ankrah is back on radio with an exciting new show SPORTS WORLD on Y 107.9 FM.

The long kept secret which is actually his second stint with the station was broken by the former Supersport and BBC presenter on Sunday via his personal Instagram page.

He wrote; " I've always said that as soon as I get the time and the right platform, with the right vibes, I will be back.

Ampofo Ankrah admitted that he's missed the energy of radio "Radio will always be my first love....doing what I love to do best"

Ghanaweb contacted him shortly after his IG post and he confirmed that he's super excited to be back on radio.

When asked about the bumper package he's being offered by Yfm, Ampofo Ankrah said he won't comment on that but he's very happy to be back on radio with Yfm.

The hugely experienced Ampofo Ankrah has also previously worked with Choice FM, Joy FM, Atlantis Radio and Radio Xyz.

The Sports World Show airs at 5pm for the first time on Sunday 4th November.

You can follow on Instagram: @kingyawampofo @y1079fm