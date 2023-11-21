Yaw Annor makes impressive competitive debut for Togo in World Cup Qualifier

Former Ghana Premier League goal king, Yaw Annor, who recently switched allegiance to play for the Togolese national team, showcased his talent on the international stage during his competitive debut in a World Cup Qualifier.

The striker entered the game in the 63rd minute, substituting Hoffenheim's midfielder Ihlas Bebou in a crucial Group B fixture against the reigning African champions, the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

Despite the draw, Togo exhibited control throughout the game, boasting 53% possession and making 15 attempts on goal, including three shots on target. The result placed Senegal at the top of the group with four points, while the Hawks secured two points.

Yaw Annor, renowned for his exceptional performances in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season where he scored an impressive 22 goals, continued to make an impact on the international stage after joining Egyptian side Ismaily.

The Togolese international, who hails from Ghana, had previously made his debut for the Hawks of Togo in a friendly against Equatorial Guinea last year. H