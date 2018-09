Ghanaian winger Yaw Annor scored for Burgos FC rallied to beat Deportivo La Coruna II in the Segunda B.

The former Bechem United player scored in the 54th minute to level the scoring after the visitors had taken the lead Raúl González

Asier Goti snatched the match winner in the 67th minute.

Annor, who was making his second league appearance, was replaced two minutes later after scoring.