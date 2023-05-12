GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 12 May 2023
Yaw Dabo becomes viral sensation in Spain after interview with Marca

Ghanaian comic actor Yaw Dabo has gained popularity among fans in Madrid after a recent interview he gave to Spanish sports outlet Marca, went viral.

Dabo expressed admiration for Real Madrid and its players after their Champions League semi-final match against Manchester City, which ended in a one-all draw. Following the attention he received, he was invited to the headquarters of La Marca for further interviews and a photoshoot.

In his latest video, Dabo, who owns a football academy, answered various questions about his views on football and players.

He named the Santiago Bernabeu as the best stadium in the world and picked Real Madrid's Vinicius Jnr over Haaland of Manchester City. When asked who he believed to be the world's best player, Dabo chose Cristiano Ronaldo.

 

