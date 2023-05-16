Yaw Dabo seeks European partnerships for his academy

Ghanaian comic actor and bankroller of Dabo Soccer Academy, Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo, has revealed the motivation behind the establishment of his football academy and his aspirations to secure partnership deals with top European clubs.

Dabo gained attention recently when he visited the MARCA Studio in Spain, following his viral interview with Spanish TV channel presenter, Jose Luis Allegue Villares.

During the interview, Dabo expressed his views on Manchester City's forward, Erling Haaland, stating that he believed Kevin De Bruyne was the real threat in the City lineup during their match against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking about the establishment of Dabo Soccer Academy, the actor-turned-bankroller expressed his desire to support individuals who are passionate about football and need additional assistance to fulfil their potential.

He emphasised the importance of giving back to society, stating, "When you get money, you need to give to somebody because everybody needs help. Me too, I need help. My brother needs help. So, I want to go back to my society to support them."

Additionally, Dabo revealed that his current European tour is aimed at finding solutions to support his football academy. He has visited prominent clubs such as PSG, Ajax, and Dortmund, with the hope of securing partnership deals with top European teams, including the likes of Real Madrid.

Dabo's efforts to establish connections with renowned clubs in Europe reflect his commitment to the growth and development of his academy.

Through these partnerships, he aims to provide young talents with opportunities and exposure to further their football careers.