Yaw Dabo to build multi-purpose sports complex for his academy

Published on: 06 September 2023
Popular Ghanaian comic actor Samuel Yaw Dabo, who owns Dabo Soccer Academy, has acquired a four-acre plot of land to construct a multi-purpose sports complex.

The sports complex is set to be located at Yawbarima Krom near Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

This ambitious project will encompass various facilities, including a hostel, football pitches, and classrooms. Preparation work has already commenced, with land clearing underway.

Nana Osiaban Yaw Barima II, the Chief of Yawbarima Krom, expressed his support for the project, stating that he has known Dabo for some time and admires how the actor has been helping children through his football academy.

The chief willingly provided the land for the initiative, with Dabo initially clearing two acres (eight plots) to commence construction.

Dabo's commitment to youth development in football was further highlighted in his European tour in May 2023. During his trip, he visited various European countries, including Spain, Germany, and France.

He attended prominent football matches, held discussions with renowned football figures, and explored opportunities for scouting talented young players.

In June 2023, Dabo collaborated with Xavi Hildago, a director at World Sports Academy (WOSPAC), to organize a football scout tournament in Kumasi to identify and nurture young football talents in the region.

 

