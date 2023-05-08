Yaw Dankwah wins Berekum Chelsea Player of The Month award for March

Berekum Chelsea defender Yaw Dankwah has been adjudged The Player of The Month of the team for March.

Dankwah beat competition from midfielders Kofi Essien and Stephen Amankona to win the award.

The Proud United FC old boy was solid at the back as The Bibires conceded just three goals in the month of March.

The 23 year old was presented with his prize by sponsors of the award scheme, The Boafo Yena Group of Companies after their 4-0 thrashing of Accra Lions at the Golden City Park on Sunday May 7, 2023.

Collins Ameyaw won the maiden edition in September last year.

Berekum Chelsea are away to Dawu to play Dreams FC in their next league match.

By Suleman Asante