Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko Sarfo Duku has revealed that newly-signed defender Yaw Frimpong will not partake in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

According to the club’s scribe, the reason to the effect of Frimpong’s exclusion from the final squad list is personal.

“The reasons are personal and due to limited time we have accepted it in good faith”, Duku said.

Kotoko SC however, are awaiting their CAF Confederation Cup opponents in the coming weeks.