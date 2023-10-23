Yaw Paintsil off the bench to score match-winner in 7-goal thriller as Tromso triumph over Viking

Norwegian-born Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Paintsil scored the match-winner for Tromso IL when they beat Viking FK away from home in a seven-goal thrilling encounter on Sunday.

Paintsil climbed off the bench to get the winning goal, ensuring Tromso claimed the maximum points of the match with a 4-3 victory in the end.

Norwegian striker Vegard Erlien scored twice in the space of two minutes to put Tromso ahead in the match at the SR-Bank Arena in Stavanger.

Australian youngster Patrick Yazbek pulled one back for Viking in the 63rd minute before Sondre Auklend and Lars Salvesen scored between the 79th and 85th minutes to give the hosts the lead.

Danish defender Niklas Brondsted Vesterlund Nielsen scored the equalising goal a minute away from time.

Paintsil, who came on as a substitute in the 86th minute, scored the match-winner in stoppage-time after connecting a pass from Lasse Nordas.

Paintsil is having decent campaign with Tromso in the Norwegian Eliteserien this season. He has scored 5 goals and provided one assist in 23 games so far.