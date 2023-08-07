Yaw Paintsil scores again in Tromso home triumph over Lillestrom in Norway

Norwegian-born Ghanaian forward Wiston Robin Yaw Paintsil scored for the second game in row when Tromso IL defeated Lillestrom in the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday.

Paintsil rounded off the massive victory for Tromso at the Romssa Arena as they claimed a comfortable 3-1 in a comeback triumph to move third on the league standings.

Lillestrom took the lead in the round 17 fixture through the defender Espen Bjornsen Garnas on the stroke of half-time.

Norwegian defender Jonstein Maurstad Gundersen pulled parity for Tromso in the 66th minute before Vegard Erlien gave them the lead from the spot moments later.

Paintsil put the game to bed after connecting a pass from Lasse Selvag Nordas with a minute remaining to full-time.

Tromso are sitting in the 3rd position after 17 matches, five points behind leaders Bodo/Glimt.

Paintsil, 23, takes his tally to four goals after 15 appearances for Tromso in the Norwegian top division this campaign.