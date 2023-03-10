Yaw Preko calls on home-based players to improve performance for Black Stars selection

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has urged domestic players to improve their performances in order to make the Black Stars squad.

This comes after no local player was named to Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Preko stated, "The local players need to raise their game and see how it goes. I do not think Chris Hughton has watched the local league enough to be inviting local players."

He emphasised the need for players to work hard and improve their skills to attract the attention of the national team.

Danlad Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who were part of the 2022 World Cup squad, have been dropped from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming matches.

Ghana will face Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later. The Black Stars are currently at joint top of Group E alongside Angola, with both teams having four points after two games.