Yaw Preko commends Baba Rahman's impact on Black Stars

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko acknowledges the contributions of Baba Rahman to the national team, expressing that the former Chelsea man has made positive strides throughout the years while donning the Ghana jersey.

Rahman, citing a focus on club football and previous injury concerns, decided to opt out of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Coach Chris Hughton respected this decision and subsequently excluded the left-back from the final squad for the tournament scheduled to commence on January 13, 2024.

Reflecting on Rahman's decision, Preko stated on Asempa FM, "He has played for Ghana and has done some good things for himself by going to the World Cup; the time Ghana needed him, he was there."

Acknowledging the absence of Rahman as an opportunity for others to step up, Preko added, "This time round, if he is not there, somebody will play. It is an opportunity for someone too to shine."

Rahman played a crucial role for Ghana during the 2015 AFCON, notably scoring his penalty in the shootout defeat to Ivory Coast in the final.

He was also part of the squad that participated in the 2022 World Cup, accumulating a total of 51 appearances for the Black Stars.