Yaw Preko denies Yatsuhashi reunion at Aduana Stars

Former Black Stars winger Yaw Preko has debunked reports that he will join Kenichi Yatsuhashi at Aduana Stars.

Yatshuhashi left the Capelli Boys to sign for Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars, citing that inactivity of football in the country was the main reason behind his decision.

The Japanese tactician joined CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Aduana Stars just days after leaving the La-based side.

According to reports, Yaw Preko is on the verge of joining his long-time friend in the Fire Boys' dugout - having deputized him at Hearts of Oak, Ifeanyi Ubah and Inter Allies.

But the 43-year-old coach refuted the reports and reaffirmed his commitment to continue with Inter Allies.

"I am won't join Kenichi at Aduana stars because I am currently with the national team and still with Inter Allies. My number one priority is to help the national team. I don't know what will happen in the future but as at now, I won't join Kenichi," Preko said.

"I don't think Kenichi moving to a team that's playing in a competition should be a big deal. We don't know when the league will resume probably next year," he added.