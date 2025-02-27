Yaw Preko explains why foreign-born players struggle with the Black Stars

Former Ghana international and current coach Yaw Preko has explained why foreign-born players often struggle to adapt to the Black Stars.

Despite excelling for their European clubs, many of these foreign-born players have found it difficult to replicate their form with Ghana. Many Ghanaians are frustrated by their inconsistent performances on the international stage.

Speaking to 3Sports, Preko pointed to the unique challenges of African football as a key factor.

“There are several factors behind their struggles. They need to understand our culture, and our passion for the game is different from what they are used to in Europe. Antoine Semenyo is one of the best, and if we use him well, he can be very effective. But you can’t compare how he plays in Europe to Africa. Even a top player like Salah struggles with Egypt because the African terrain is different,” Preko said.

Ghanaians often lament about strikers Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo. Since switching allegiance to Ghana in 2022, Williams has scored just once in 17 appearances.

Antoine Semenyo has earned 25 caps and scored two goals for the national team.