Yaw Preko on a ten-day coaching attachment at former club Gaziantepspor

Ghanaian coach Yaw Preko is on a ten-day attachment training at former club Gaziantepspor in Turkey.

The ex-Ghana international left Ghana on Monday as he looks to improve on his coaching instincts with some European training.

Preko played for Gaziantepspor from 1997 to 1999 before joining Fenerbahce SK and returned to play for them again from 2002 to 2004.

He is currently unattached after his spell with Nigerian top-flight side FC Ifeanyi Ubah came to an end in October, 2017.

He was assistant coach to Japanese-American Kenichi Yatsuhashi during his spells at Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies FC.

The 44-year-old has been assistant coach for Ghana at the U20 and U17 levels.

By Nuhu Adams