Yaw Preko opens up about contrasting pressures of coaching Premier League and lower-tier teams

Former Great Olympics coach, Yaw Preko, has opened up about the contrasting challenges and pressures of coaching a Premier League team compared to a lower-tier side.

Preko, who was dismissed from his position in February 2022, refuted claims made by Accra Great Olympics' spokesperson, Saint Osei, that his departure was mutually agreed upon.

In an interview with ETV Ghana Sports, Preko denied any knowledge of an agreement and stated that no one from the team approached him about his departure.

He expressed a sense of relief and relaxation in his current role as coach of Shooting Stars Football Club, a lower-tier side competing in the Greater Accra Division Two League.

"I’m more relaxed now because when it comes to Shooting Stars, the tempo and demand is not the same as coaching a Premier League club, but I love it here (Shooting Stars) because I get the opportunity to implement so many things," Preko said.

He highlighted the difference in approach, emphasizing player development in his current position. Preko explained that coaching a Premier League team is more result-oriented, leaving limited time for players to grasp new concepts. However, at Shooting Stars, the focus is on developing the players and providing them with a solid foundation for growth.

"We don’t want to rush them because it is a learning process," Preko added.