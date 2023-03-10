Yaw Preko praises Chris Hughton's decision to keep core of Black Stars squad for AFCON qualifiers

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has commended Chris Hughton's decision to keep the core of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola.

Hughton, who announced a 25-man squad for the double-header against the Palancras has kept most of the players who played at the World Cup, except Baba Rahman, Danlad Ibrahim, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and Fatawu Issahaku.

Preko believes Hughton is being cautious in his selection, adding that it's not necessary to rush changes in the squad. "He will use this match to have a core team he can build on, so for now, I do not think people should begrudge him for the players he has invited," he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the reverse leg in four days.

Black Stars are currently at joint top of Group E with Angola, both teams having four points after two games.