Yaw Preko urges Chris Hughton to utilise Inaki Williams' potential for Black Stars success

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has expressed his confidence in Black Stars coach Chris Hughton's ability to bring out the best in Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams.

In seven games, Inaki Williams is yet to score for Ghana, and Ghanaians are losing faith in the former Spain forward.

"It's very frustrating, because he's being in a group of players whose style of play does not suit him," Preko said in an interview.

"I understand where Williams is coming from and the other strikers, but I know gradually the goals will come for Williams."

Preko also pointed to the example of former Black Stars striker Tony Yeboah, who initially struggled to score for his national team but eventually became a prolific scorer.

He believes that Hughton, who was appointed as head coach of the Black Stars in January 2023, will be able to find a way to make good use of Williams' skills.

"We have a new coach and I think he will study how to make good use of Williams," Preko said. "Surely, the goals will come for Inaki."

Williams featured in both legs of Ghana's recent 2023 AFCON Qualifiers against Angola, but was unable to find the back of the net. However, with Preko's confidence in Hughton's coaching abilities, the striker may soon break his scoring drought for the Black Stars.