Yaw Yeboah admits to competition at Black Meteors camp

Ghana U-23 captain Yaw Yeboah has admitted to competition at the camp of the Black Meteors.

According to him all the players invited both local and foreign are ready to compete for places in the national team.

Head Coach Ibrahim Tanko started camping with the local based players and will prune down the list and augment his squad with 12 foreign players invited for the game.

“We are ready for the game. All the players invited into the team are ready to play and compete and it doesn’t matter who is coming from somewhere”, Yaw Yeboah told GHANAsoccernet.com

“Most of the foreign based players are coming. The game is very important to us and we have to take our chances. We are going to work hard and get the goals. The target is two win both legs and qualify for the tournament”

Ghana will host Algeria in the AFCON U-23 qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 6.

The Black Meteors have failed to qualify for the Olympic Games since 2004 in Athens.