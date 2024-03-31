Yaw Yeboah delivers assist in Columbus Crew's draw against Nashville in MLS

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah delivered an important assist as Columbus Crew snatched a late draw against Nashville in Major League Soccer.

The MLS winner took on his marker with 11 minutes remaining with a lovely dribble before sending in an exquisite cross which was met by Marino Hinestroza.

Crew had opened the scoring early in the game through Sean Zawadzki but the host levelled and took the lead in dramatic fashion as they scored both goals in first-half injury time.

Hany Mukhtar levelled for Nashville before Anibal Godoy ensured they went into the break with the lead.

However, Yeboah inspired a late fightback as Crew grabbed the equaliser eleven minutes from time.

The Ghana international has been instrumental for the Ohio-based club this season, providing two assists in five games.

He is hoping to help Crew successfully defend the title they won last season.