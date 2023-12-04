Yaw Yeboah excited after helping Columbus Crew win MLS Eastern Conference title

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah has expressed his joy and pride after helping Columbus Crew defeat FC Cincinnati to win the MLS Eastern Conference title at the weekend.

Columbus Crew came from behind to win the game 3-2 in extra time, with Yeboah's teammate Christian Ramirez scoring the winning goal.

This victory means that Columbus Crew will now face Los Angeles FC in the final of the 2023 Major League Soccer.

Yeboah, who previously captained the Black Meteors, shared his excitement on Instagram, writing, "God did. MLS Eastern Conference champions 2023. I'm proud to be part of this memorable journey."

The midfielder has been a key player for Columbus Crew this season, and his performances have earned him recognition as one of the top players in the league.

Yeboah has eight goal contributions in as many appearances for Columbus Crew, a club he joined January 2022.