Yaw Yeboah ready to represent Ghana at AFCON 2023

Columbus Crew midfielder Yaw Yeboah has revealed his readiness to play for the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The 26-year-old has been named in coach Chris Hughton's 55-man provisional list for the tournament next month.

With the final squad set to be released on January 3, Yeboah insists he is ready to have a bite at the Nations Cup after an impressive season in the Major League Soccer.

"For me, I am always ready. Whenever I have the chance to represent the country, I will make sure I am always ready," he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

"The world has seen it. Ghanaians have seen it so right now I will get myself ready for whatever happens.

"I can't stop. Nothing stops me. I just have to keep playing well, training well and whatever happens in future happens."

Yeboah returned to Ghana a week ago after winning the MLS with Columbus Crew.