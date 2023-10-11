Yaya Toure aims to pave the way for more black managers in football

Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure aspires to be a trailblazer, opening the doors for more black managers in professional football.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder embarked on a coaching career, initially with short stints in Ukraine and Russia before joining Tottenham as the Under-16s coach in 2022.

In June, Yaya Toure took on the role of assistant coach at Belgian side Standard Liege.

Expressing his aspirations for diversity in coaching, the 40-year-old Toure conveyed his thoughts during an interview on the BBC Match of the Day Africa Top 10 "Greatest Afcon Manager" podcast. He emphasised the changing landscape of football management, where the capabilities of African and black coaches are being acknowledged and respected.

Toure stated, "I want to see diversity. Most of the time people have questioned whether Africans or black coaches would be able to take lessons properly and get involved in managerial roles. I think now they're going to have the answer soon."

Yaya Toure's older brother, Kolo Toure, 42, also transitioned into coaching. Kolo played in the Premier League for Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool from 2003 to 2016. He was appointed manager of Wigan in November but had a brief spell, managing just nine matches, and was relieved of his duties in January.

The Toure brothers were pivotal figures in the Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) victory in 2015 under Yaya's captaincy. This achievement marked the second Afcon title for the Ivory Coast, with their first win in 1992.

In his coaching career, Yaya Toure harbours a desire to become the third person in African football history to win the Afcon both as a player and coach. Only the late Stephen Keshi and Mahmoud El-Gohary have achieved this feat. Yaya Toure, who is expected to attend Thursday's Afcon draw in Ivory Coast, also expressed his willingness to coach his national team in the future.

He commented, "Definitely, definitely. Because a few years ago, there was a chance to be the manager of the national team. Myself, I didn't see me [doing it] in that moment, but it was an option. A lot of friends asked me to do it, but I didn't want to do that. After that, [jobs] came up in Europe, and I preferred to coach here [in Europe]. But let's see what's going on. I'm definitely up to it." Yaya Toure's journey in coaching holds the potential to inspire future generations of black coaches and broaden the diversity of football management.