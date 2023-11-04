Yaya Toure appointed assistant coach of Saudi Arabia

Former Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure has been appointed as the assistant coach of the Saudi Arabia national team.

The 40-year-old, who had a successful playing career that included stints at top clubs like Barcelona and Manchester City, will be working alongside head coach Roberto Mancini, who previously managed him during his time at Manchester City.

Roberto Mancini took over as the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team in August and has led the team in four matches since his appointment. Yaya Toure, who began his coaching career in 2019, will bring his football knowledge and experience to his new role.

Prior to joining the Saudi Arabia national team, Yaya Toure was involved in coaching roles at various clubs, including Belgian club Standard Liege, Ukrainian club Donetsk Olympic, and Russia's Grozny. He also served as an academy coach at Tottenham Hotspur.

During his illustrious playing career, Yaya Toure earned 101 caps for the Ivory Coast national team and won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015. He also achieved great success in club football, securing a total of 18 trophies while playing for clubs in Greece, Spain, England, and China.