YEA and Sports Ministry clarify purpose of 'Play Abroad' Program

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation have clarified that the "Work Abroad and Play Abroad" initiative is not a recruitment agency, but a national strategy to support safe migration and protect the talents of young Ghanaian athletes.

Aimed at youth between 14 and 25, the Play Abroad program offers legal and secure pathways for sports talents to access international opportunities.

It does not deal with player contracts or brokering, but rather focuses on preparing young athletes with the right information, guidance, and institutional support to pursue their dreams responsibly.

With over 15,000 young West Africans reportedly taking dangerous migration routes each year, many falling victim to scams, the program is a timely response to stop exploitation and fraud.

It plans to work with recognised global organisations, embassies, and sports bodies, and will organise regional sports clinics and education campaigns to spread awareness.

A technical team - including representatives from the GFA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Education, and IOM - will ensure the program is transparent and accountable.

While Ghana continues to invest in domestic sports, not every young athlete can be accommodated locally.

Play Abroad offers an alternative that balances national development with individual potential - boosting remittances, enhancing global exposure, and protecting the dignity of Ghana’s youth.

The public is encouraged to support this initiative, which is rooted in empowerment, protection, and opportunity - not profit.