YEA engages Sports Minister on job creation and Play Abroad initiative

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has held a crucial meeting with the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, to discuss collaborative strategies for youth employment and sports development, with a particular focus on the YEA Play Abroad initiative.

The discussions were anchored on the implementation of the agency’s mandate under Act 887 (2015), which aims to create structured programs that generate employment opportunities in both local and international sports arenas.

Hon. Kofi Adams lauded the YEA Play Abroad program as a step in the right direction and proposed the establishment of a joint technical team to review and enhance the initiative’s framework for smooth execution. He underscored the importance of a comprehensive approach, especially in resolving issues related to unregulated overseas football jobs.

The Minister emphasized the need to revamp school and grassroots sports systems to groom homegrown talent. He also called for a robust legal structure to support sports migration and safeguard the interests of young Ghanaian athletes seeking opportunities abroad.

He described the initiative as a pivotal step toward ensuring ethical recruitment, secure migration, and the overall protection of Ghanaian youth involved in international sports ventures.

As part of broader efforts, proposals are being considered for the creation of a sports free zone to foster talent development. Additionally, the government is developing policies to support and retain local players through proper enumeration, which is expected to strengthen the domestic football league.

Hon. Adams also encouraged YEA to form a Technical Committee made up of key stakeholders in the sports ecosystem to guide the rollout of the government's new Work Abroad Program tailored to the sports sector.

This collaboration aims to unlock new pathways for Ghanaian sports talents, generate jobs, boost economic growth, and enhance the nation’s visibility on the global sports stage.