Yeni Malatyaspor ace Afriyie Acquah reveals 'motivational talk' from agent Oliver Arthur ahead of Kayserispor clash

Yeni Malatyaspor star man Afriyie Acquah claims the presence of his agent Oliver Arthur in the stands spurred him on to punch up against Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The Ghana international put up a man-of-the-match performance by providing two assists in the 4-0 win at home.

"I met and spoke to Oliver before the game and it was a huge motivational factor in my performance on Sunday. Anytime he's around, my performance goes up a notch,'' Acquah said.

''I remember when I scored my first goal for my former club Empoli, Oliver was in the stands together with my mum."

Afriyie added: "Creating goal scoring opportunities is an aspect of the game that I have been constantly working on . Because is not one characteristic that people really associate me with and I want to be consistent.

''There's always talk about my destructive qualities but I always contribute in the attacking phase of the game. I'm hoping to provide more assists as the season wears on."