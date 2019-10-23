Yeni Malatyaspor ace midfielder Afriyie Acquah tops average pass per game in the Turkish League

Yeni Malatyaspor midfielder Afriyie Acquah has been rated as the midfielder with the highest average long pass in the Turkish Super Lig.

According to Futbol Türkiye, the Ghana international tops the league in making the average number long passes in so far in the Super Lig.

Afriyie ranks ahead of Fenerbahce duo Luiz Gustavo and veteran Emre Belozoglu, Haris Hajradinovic of Kasimpasanand Aaron Appindagoye (Sivasspor).

The summer signing has been pivotal for Yeni Malatyaspor and constantly in a beehive mode- distracting me opponents whiles contributing a diverse array of passes for his team.

The 27 year-old has made six appearances so far for Malatyaspor, starting five and coming on as a substitute in his first game.

He has a whoscored rating of 6.9 with an 83.9 pass success percentage.

Malatyaspor are currently fifth in the league table after eight games.

FutbolTurkiye is a social media platform which regularly provides statistics on players and teams performances.

By Richard Gyasi