EXCLUSIVE: Yeni Malatyaspor set to sign Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah 

Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor is in talks to sign Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah in the upcoming season.

Yeni Malatyaspor will be participating in the first division after being relegated in the 2021/22 Turkish Super League.

The Yellow and Black are in the market to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The Turkish club recently sold Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh to English championship side Hull City in the ongoing transfer window.

Yeni Malatyaspor are looking to strengthen its squad in the market and have targeted three players Karim Hafez, Dicko and Godfred Donsah.

The club is currently waiting for Donsah to make a decision.

Donsah spent half of the 2021-22 campaign at Serie B side FC Crotone where he made 14 appearances and scored once.

At Bologna, Donsah enjoyed loan stints at Cercle Brugge in Belgium in August 2019 and Caykur Rizespor in Turkey in August 2020.