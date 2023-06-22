‘You are a true warrior and a sporting icon’ - Andre Ayew pays tribute to Asamoah Gyan

In a heartfelt tribute to his long-time teammate, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew hailed Asamoah Gyan, who has officially ended his illustrious career at the age of 37.

Gyan, who served his nation with unwavering pride and passion, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy in the sport.

Having played alongside Gyan for 12 years in the national team, Ayew expressed his deep admiration for the legendary striker, acknowledging him as a true warrior and a remarkable example for both their country and the sport as a whole.

The former Swansea City forward emphasised the honour he felt to have shared the pitch with Gyan, underscoring the immense contributions he made to the team.

Ayew wrote on Instagram, "A true warrior who served his nation with so much pride and passion. You are and remain a great example to many in this sport. It was an absolute honour to have played 12 years with you in the national team. This beautiful game will miss you on the pitch. I wish you all the best in your retirement. YOU ARE A LEGEND."

The iconic striker leaves a lasting impact on the sport, having scored an impressive record of 51 goals for Ghana throughout his career.

Gyan also holds the distinction of being the all-time leading goal scorer from Africa in the history of the FIFA World Cup. His memorable performances on the global stage captivated fans worldwide, as he showcased his remarkable skill, agility, and predatory instinct in front of goal.