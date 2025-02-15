You are not different - Takyi Arhin slams Hearts, Kotoko for demanding automatic slots on GFA Executive Council

General Manager of Aduana Stars, Takyi Arhin has strongly criticized Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak for demanding automatic spots on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The two most successful clubs in the country in a joint statement are demanding slots on the Executive Council as part of their demands for reforms following the death of Francis Frimpong who was killed in Nsoatre.

However, speaking in an interview, the experienced football administrator argued that Kotoko and Hearts are no different from other clubs in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and do not deserve privileged status.

"We are not justifying what happened in Nsoatre, we condemn it, and we mourn with the family," Arhin stated in an audio aired on Pure FM.

"But don't use this tragedy to demand an Exco slot because you are the â€˜most glamorous clubs’. That argument is neither here nor there. They are like any other club in the country."

He also took a swipe at both clubs, claiming they have lost their stature as football powerhouses.

"Today, if Kotoko are playing, you can count the fans in the stadium within three minutes. The same applies to Hearts of Oak. We used to use Kotoko and Hearts for budgeting, but that's no longer the case."

Arhin questioned the dominance of the two clubs over the past decade, implying that their influence has waned.

"How many times have Kotoko and Hearts won the league in the last 10 years?" he quizzed.

Following Pooley’s death, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released a statement on enhanced safety protocols at the venues.