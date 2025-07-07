“You can do it, don’t be afraid” – Ghana’s Sports Minister Kofi Adams motivates Kotoko ahead of CAF Confederation Cup

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams has offered words of encouragement to Asante Kotoko ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will participate in the Confederation Cup next season following their FA Cup success in the recently concluded season.

The 2025/26 Confederation Cup campaign will begin in September with the first round of matches scheduled for the weekend of 19th to 21st. Meanwhile, the fixtures for the round will be done in the coming weeks with clubs expected to begin preparations immediately.

Kofi Adams was in attendance when Asante Kotoko triumphed over Hearts of Oak 2-1 to annex the 2025 President Cup title.

Addressing the Kotoko team after the match, Kofi Adams urged the Porcupine Warriors to be firm as they prepare for the Confederation Cup.

“You were so solid against Hearts of Oak. When we go to Africa with this kind of spirit, we will conquer every team. I just want to encourage and motivate you that you can make it, don’t be afraid” he said.

Having triumphed over Hearts of Oak, the Porcupine Warriors are expected to travel to South Africa for the Toyota Cup game against Kaizer Chiefs as part of preparations for the African campaign.