You can never write off Kotoko – Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin emphasises the enduring strength of Asante Kotoko after his team's 2-0 loss to the Porcupine Warriors.

Although Kotoko faced struggles earlier in the second round, enduring a seven-game winless streak with six losses, they have turned the tide with two wins and a draw in their last three matches.

Notably, one of these victories occurred on Sunday against Legon Cities, with goals from forward Steven Mukwala and defender Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen securing three points for Kotoko in Kumasi.

"Kotoko is always a big team. It's a good team, always. Sometimes in football, things happen, but you can't write off Kotoko. I mean, they are always a strong side," Fabin remarked in response to the defeat.

Meanwhile, Fabin continues to achieve success with Legon Cities, guiding them to the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup. Additionally, the team is well-positioned to avoid relegation and aims for a strong finish with five matches remaining.