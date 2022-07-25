"You cant get it wrong with your Hearts choice"- Hearts of Oak reacts to Black Galaxies win against Benin

Hearts of Oak has commended its players in the Black Galaxies camp after their impressive win against Benin in the first leg of the 2023 CHAN Qualifiers.

The MTN FA Cup champions currently have five players in the camp of the Black Galaxies: Gladson Awako (captain), Mohammed Alhassan, Seidu Suraj, Dennis Korsah and Daniel Afriyie Barnie as they all featured in the game against Benin.

Ghana took a big step in qualifying to the next stage following a 3-0 win against the Local Squirrels of Benin in the first leg played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Goals from Hearts of Oak trio Daniel Afriyie Barnie, Mohammed Alhassan and Gladson Awako ensured the Black Galaxies go in to the second leg on July 30, 2022 with a big advantage.

Hearts of Oak in a post on their social media handles indicated- "You can't get it wrong with your "Hearts"choice.

🔴🟡🔵 | #BlackGalaxies You can't get it wrong with your "Hearts" choice. Barnieh ⚽ Mo Alhassan ⚽ Awako ⚽ More like Hearts of Oak 3 : 0 Benin. We are proud of our Galaxies. Phoooooobiaa!!!!#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/W83xS8CHHW — Phobians - #MTNFACupChampions🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 25, 2022

The Black Galaxies will travel to Cotonou for the second leg on Saturday July 30, 2022.

The winner of the tie will face Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers.