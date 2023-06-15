You can’t give what you do not have – Dr Tony Aubynn defends Ghana FA over GPL prize money

Medeama board member Dr Tony Aubynn has come to the defence of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) regarding the prize money awarded to his club for winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Dr Aubynn commended the GFA for their assistance beyond financial rewards, acknowledging the limitations they face in providing a more substantial amount. In an interview with Joy News, he stated, "I quite agree that after the test of going through the league, if your reward is three hundred thousand (300,000) Ghana Cedis, it becomes very worrying. But you are right. You cannot give what you do not have. The Ghana Football Association is running many other activities. It is providing other support."

The GFA Executive Council member highlighted the efforts made by the association in supporting smaller teams by providing essentials such as boots and footballs.

He emphasised that the association aims to assist clubs with various needs, acknowledging the positive changes compared to previous times when teams had to rely on their own resources for such equipment.