You don't have to always win to be a good coach - Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has raised important questions about the prevalent tendency to judge coaches solely on their win-loss records, highlighting the need for a more nuanced approach to evaluating coaching performances.

Fabin, a seasoned coach with experience at top clubs like Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, expressed his frustration with the narrow perspective that dominates discussions around coaching effectiveness.

He emphasised that football is a multifaceted sport, where factors beyond mere results, such as player development and team dynamics, also play crucial roles.

In a thought-provoking interview with 3Sports, he said, “The problem is that anytime you pick a team everybody wants you to win and that has been our problem.

“We need to know that sometimes you don’t have to win to be known as a good coach. But in our part of this world if you don’t win a trophy they don’t see you as a good coach,” he said.

“In developing players, the quantity of players you develop for the system that makes you a unique coach or very good coach. But we’re too much results-oriented and therefore if somebody takes a team and doesn’t win a trophy we see him as a failure,” he added.

Having taken the helm at Legon Cities this season, Fabin's insights come at a pertinent time as he navigates the challenges of leading his team to success. Despite the club's current position of 12th on the table with 35 points after 27 games, Fabin's focus remains on holistic development and long-term progress rather than solely on short-term results.