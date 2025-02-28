You either do it or you leave it - Sam Johnson charges players to be committed to national team

Former Black Stars defender Sam Johnson has issued a stern warning to Ghanaian players, urging them to be fully committed to the national team or risk being left out.

Johnson's comments come after Ghana's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 21 years.

Johnson criticized the players for not giving their best when representing Ghana. "For me personally, I know what they can do, but they don't do it. They don't show it to us when they come here," he said.

Johnson was particularly frustrated by the players' concerns about injuries.

"What kills me is that when people are saying when they get injured, who is going to take care of them. Excuse me, but that is nonsense. This is your job, and that is what you choose to do."

Johnson's message was clear: "You either do it or you leave it. So, if you know you will come and you will get injured and Ghana won't take care of you, then resign from the national team or don't come at all."

The Black Stars are set to face Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March, and Johnson's comments serve as a rallying cry for the players to step up and show their commitment to the national team.