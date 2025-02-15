You have achieved nothing, stop talking - GFA ExCO member Frederick Acheampong slams Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Acheampong, has criticized newly appointed Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, urging him to be more cautious with his public remarks.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the former AshantiGold SC boss expressed concerns over Adams' frequent media appearances, stating that the Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency has been discussing sports-related matters without first consulting key stakeholders.

Acheampong emphasized the importance of engaging with institutions such as the GFA and the National Sports Authority (NSA) before making public statements. He advised the minister to take time to familiarize himself with the sports sector to ensure success in his role.

"Coming from a political background, he feels compelled to be seen taking action, but personally, I think the interviews are excessive. So far, he hasn't achieved anything as sports minister, yet he's been doing multiple interviews.

"He [Kofi Adams] should have done a comprehensive interview after visiting various sectors like the NSA, GFA, and others. I think he could tone down, acquaint himself with the happenings, and speak from experience. Then he would understand why there are problems with the Black Stars," Acheampong said.