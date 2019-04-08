Fan launches scathing attack on Kevin-Prince Boateng - You joined Barcelona to take pictures

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has been trolled after failing to make an appearance in Barcelona's crucial La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid on Saturday night.

The forward was left on the bench as Barcelona extended their lead at the top of the to 11 points after Suarez and Messi scored late goals to hand them a 2-0 victory.

After the match, Boateng posted a picture of his teammates - celebrating a goal - on Instagram, congratulating them for the victory.

He captioned it"What a team 💙❤ @fcbarcelona 🔥🔥🔥"

Amongst the many comments beneath the photo, one read: 'You came to Barcelona just to take pictures.'

Boateng then jokingly replied: 'But very good pictures'.

The former Las Palmas forward arrived at the Camp Nou on loan from Sassuoloin the January transfer window as backup for Luis Suarez, but he has only made two appearances.